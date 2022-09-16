Kyrie Irving Shares Weird Alex Jones Conspiracy Theory Video, Twitter Gets Jokes Off

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kyrie Irving is without question one of the best basketball players of his generation, but he also might go down as one of the most eccentric as well. The Brooklyn Nets star shared a video from shamed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Twitter is firing off jokes at Irving’s expense.

Kyrie Irving, 30, has a penchant for upholding controversial stances and conspiracy theories, which gained him a fair amount of criticism from sports pundits and fans. The video Irving shared to Instagram was emblazoned with the caption “Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us,” the Infowars clip from 2002 makes mention of late 1990s Hip-Hop favorite target, the New World Order. It also hammered down on the government trying to render our world into a cashless society.

As pointed out by The Daily Beast, Irving’s use of the clip is an unfortunate one considering that Jones made a mockery of the grief suffered by the parents of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, calling the massacre a hoax. In August, Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million as part of a defamation lawsuit and is due in court again this month for a second trial.

Irving is no stranger to attracting negative attention for his personal views. In times past, Irving has supported unfounded theories that the earth is flat and was infamous for his denial of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. He is currently preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season and will play alongside Kevin Durant.

On Twitter, folks are frying Kyrie Irving. Check out the reactions below.

