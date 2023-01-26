NBA Twitter Gets Emotional On The 3-Year Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today marks three years since the passing of Kobe Bryant.

He died alongside his daughter and seven other people — pilot Ara Zobayan, coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton– aboard the helicopter when it crashed en route to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Bryant leaves behind his wife, Vanessa and three daughters, Natalia Diamante Bryant, Capri Kobe Bryant, and Bianka Bella Bryant. Vanessa took to Instagram after the tragedy in 2020 to express her feelings of loss.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal.”

As his family continues to mourn Kobe’s untimely passing, fans worldwide are still coming to terms with his absence in the culture of basketball. He was an inspiration for an entire generation, and his nature of play can be seen in many of the young players dominating the league today who idolized him.

Anytime basketball fans get a chance to praise Bryant for his fiercely competitive edge, they do, and on the third anniversary of his death, it’s never been more apparent. So Twitter is celebrating the life and times of Kobe Bean Bryant and got #RIPBean trending.

See how social media is celebrating Kobe Bryant below:

NBA Twitter Gets Emotional On The 3-Year Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death was originally published on cassiuslife.com