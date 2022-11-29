Kanye West Storms Out Of Interview After Getting Called Out For Antisemitic Comments, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Monday, the creative found himself on Tim Pool’s podcast, which of course, is full of right-wing views.

During the interview, the conversation turned to Ye’s antisemitic statements, and the rapper even threatened to leave.

“I just gotta go right to the heart of the antisemite claim that’s happening. If you read the definition, it says you can’t claim that there are multiple people inside of banks or in media that are all Jewish or you’re antisemitic. And that’s the truth,” Ye says. “To come in here — I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” Ye said.

Pool agrees that they’ve been extremely unfair to him, but Ye asks what he means by “they.”

“Corporate press. I don’t use the word the way you do,” Pool responds.

Ye asks, “what do you mean it’s not?” before abruptly getting up and leaving the interview after sitting with the hosts for just 20 minutes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye also talked about the now infamous dinner he shared with Donald Trump last week after white supremacist Nick Fuentes joined them.

Ye confirms that he randomly brought Fuentes along with him and didn’t mean any harm.

“I would have never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump,” the Chicago native says before admitting the former president has said hurtful things. “I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Ye storming out his interview below.

Kanye West Storms Out Of Interview After Getting Called Out For Antisemitic Comments, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com