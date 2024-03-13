Listen Live

Kanye West Says “F-ck Drake” And The 6 God Appears To Hilariously Respond, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 13, 2024

Kanye West‘s got an odd way to celebrate the success of his collaborative album Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign.

The “Carnival” track, which features –Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid– has hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Ye commemorated the moment by holding up the middle finger to a bunch of other artists and fellow celebrities.

He took to Instagram to post the video of the chart-topping song and proceeded to go off in the comments, name dropping adidas, Hailey Bieber and “every single one of y’all. And f-ck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control.”

Ye once again took aim at adidas for releasing colorways of his Yeezy sneakers that he disapproved of, saying in a video that the German-born company stole his ideas.

“Then you dismantled my creative team. Then you started making fake colorways. Then you paid off my lawyers while I was with you. Then you dropped me on a morality clause even though y’all was the ones stealing my designs. Then you got the CEO coming up to me talking about, ‘Oh, we just gon’ burn the product.’ Saying that directly to my face,” he said.

adidas has been a common enemy for Ye since they cut ties with him after his repeated antisemitic remarks. Another enemy Ye just can’t seem to stop mentioning is Drake because he tapped Lil Durk to finish out some of the dates on his It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour with J. Cole. Ye claims Durk was added to the bill so that he couldn’t put his full focus into Vultures.

“And it’s f-ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out. I’ll come back to y’all if I think of more f-ck you’s,” he ended the lengthy caption.

In typical trolling fashion, Drake responded on his Instagram stories with a short clip of the infamous 50 Cent video from 2014, in which he was baffled by Floyd Mayweather’s dissing of him.

“I’m like, what he say f-ck me for?” a clearly-confused 50 Cent says in the clip.

See how social media’s reacting to the latest chapter of the Ye and Drizzy beef below.

