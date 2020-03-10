K. Michelle out her wild’n! I’ve never seen anything like this.

K. Michelle appreciated her fans so much for knowing her song she gave the gift that keeps giving. Breasts! Yes, you read it right, Michelle was so happy that her fans were singing her song she flashed her breasts to the crowd.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When’s K. Michelle’s next show? I will be there front and center singing along waiting for my grand prize! Hopefully, she doesn’t catch on that I don’t know her songs word for word.

Won’t hurt to try!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

K. Michelle Flashes Her Breasts To Crowd In Philly [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com