Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.”
On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com.
It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.
As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!”
Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify
Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music
1. “Alright” – Kendrick Lamar
2. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” – James Brown
3. “The People” – Common
4. “Lovely Day” – Bill Withers
5. “Live My Life” – The Walls Group
6. I’ll Take You There – The Staple Singers
7. Get Up Stand Up – Bob Marley
8. “Unstoppable” – Koryn Hawthorne
9. “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN
10. “Set Me Free” – Lecrae ft. YK Osiris
11. “Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox
12. “Melanin” – Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa
13. “Crooked Smile” – J. Cole
14. “Rosa Parks” – Outkast
15. “Summertime” – Will Smith
16. “Freedom” – Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar
17. “Black Woman” – Danielle Brooks
18. “Feel the Vibe” – BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak
19. “Love Again” – Brandy & Daniel Caesar
20. “A Long Walk” – Jill Scott
21. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” – Michael Jackson
22. “Keep Ya Head Up” – Tupac
23. “Happy” – Ashanti
24. “I Want to Thank You” – Alicia Myers
25. “Friends” – Whodini
26. “Love of My Life” – Erykah Badu ft. Common
27. “Brighter Day” – Kirk Franklin
28. “Outstanding” – The Gap Band
29. “Do It Again” – Disturbing Tha Peace
30. “Shackles” – Mary Mary
31. “Optimistic” – August Greene ft. Brandy
32. “Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross
33. “Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly And Maze
34. “Better” – Hezekiah Walker
35. “Steady Love” – India.Arie
36. “Talk” – Khalid
37. “Wake Up Everybody” – Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
38. “Made It” – Teyana Taylor
39. “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” – McFadden & Whitehead