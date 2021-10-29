Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Passed, Colleagues & More Remember Her Via Twitter

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hearts are heavy across the Atlanta metropolitan region and the rest of the nation after news that Emmy Award-winning journalist Jovita Moore has died. Moore was an anchor for the city’s WSB-TV outlet and was upheld as a beloved fixture by not only viewers and colleagues, but those outside her industry as well.

WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer delivered the news with alarming professionalism and poise, despite speaking of not only a workplace partner but a dear friend of his. Gamely, Farmer delivered the news out of sheer obligation and perhaps a will of steel as the production team put together a collage of videos featuring Moore at work.

Moore, a native of New York City, obtained her undergraduate degree from Bennington College in Vermont and worked as an intern at the New York Times, according to the accompanying report from the WSB-TV team. She later earned a master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University ahead of joining WSB-TV in 1998.

Three years into her tenure at WSB-TV, Moore won an Emmy for a piece titled “Women and Fibroids,” detailing her own journey with the health issue. That would lead to many more Emmy nominations and wins, and Moore has covered high-profile events such as President Barack Obama’s first inauguration among other events.

Moore suffered from a rare form of brain cancer that was determined to be terminal after a diagnosis. She kept her colleagues and viewing family updated regarding her progress up until the very end. According to Farmer, who said he visited with Moore weeks ago, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

As shared by WSB-TV, Moore is survived by her son, daughter, and stepdaughter, whom she called her greatest accomplishments, and her mother. She was 54.

As Jovita Moore’s name trends on Twitter, we’ve captured a number of loving responses. May she rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Getty

Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Passed, Colleagues & More Remember Her Via Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com