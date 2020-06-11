CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

Posted 8 hours ago

BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-RACE-PROTEST

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty

We officially deemed John Boyega our woke Yoruba bae after he told racists to go perform fellatio (use your imagination) and his poignant speech at the #BlackLiveMatters protests.

Must Read: John Boyega Explains How He’s Able To Portray So Many American Accents [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We stan a woke king and John is saying and doing everything right. The Star Wars actor gave Black women credit for helping his hair grow with their prayers. Swoons. We be growing stuff. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

His tweet sent heat waves through the collective panties of Black women on #BlackTwitter and his replies and DMs are filled with proposals. Even The Real host Loni Love chimed in

The comments are pretty hilarious. See a few, below:

John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Twitter Proposal

How many times is this, sis?

2. Is It Hot In Here?

Anyone else feel like they’re melting?

3. The Prayers Continue…

The pulpit agrees.

4. First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage

And then comes the baby carriage?

5. Perfect Score

The decision is unanimous, John is a fan favorite. We give him a 10 across the board.

6. X-Rated

Skip right past first base.

7. NSFW

And the panties continue to melt off.

8. The Righteous

Let the church say amen!

9. Taking Care Of Bae Like…

In the voice of Taraji in Baby Boy, “Imma cook, Imma clean.”

10. Prayers As Powerful As Castor Oil

Prayers from Black women have shown proven results. Okurr!

11. Just A Touch

Asking for a friend.

12. Daddy Forreal?

Does John have a family he doesn’t know abut.

13. Prayers + Moisture

And it grows beards too.

14. Breakfast In Bed

Scrambled or fertilized? 

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close