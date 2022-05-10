Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ex Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is back in the news after full-frontal nude images and video of him hit the internet last night, and Twitter is still trying to recover.

Williams, who yesterday received a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway play Take Me Out, wasn’t trending because of his acting. In the play, Williams plays the main character, Darren Lemming, in a story that mostly takes place in a pro-baseball locker room.

The images that leaked were from a shower scene. Viewers of the show are required to relinquish their phones and electronic devices upon entry “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space”, per the theater’s website.

Clearly, that didn’t happen.

As you would probably expect, Twitter’s reactions to the viral pictures and videos were top tier. Scroll down to check out our favorite tweets.

Jesse Williams Nudes Leak and Twitter Goes Nuts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com