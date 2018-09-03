Graphic artist Jay Shells has a habit of tying together rap lyrics with the famous locations they either originated from or spoke about. The Rap Quotes have popped up in Los Angeles, New York and now, they’re in Houston at various spots all over the city. Of course, some got removed and were only up a day or two but you can’t beat this kind of Houston rap fandom AND history.

Here are some of Jay’s best.

Jay Shells ‘The Rap Quotes’ Takes Over Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com