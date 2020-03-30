Hide & Peek: Drake Reveals Photos Of His Son Adonis, Don’t Know How Genetics Work Twitter Is Confused

Drake is no longer hiding a child. The 6 God finally let loose photos of his son, Adonis, so of course it’s the no. 1 trending topic.

Champagne Papi took to Instagram to share several pictures of his son. One of them includes a family photo that includes his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux. Another includes his mom.

The pic of mom dukes was probably included to remind the simple that she is white, and apparently it was needed since many can’t get over how fair-skinned Adonis. Nevertheless, the kid clearly has Drizzy’s features.

It was way back in 2018 that Pusha T exposed Adidon’s existence via his “The Story of Adidon” diss track. So now that Rap Rader interview commentary makes all the sense, eh?

Now that the world has seen Drakes son, this part of the Rap Rader interview makes alot more sense. It’s understandable that Drake didn’t believe Adonis was his 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KmPUO0MoTh — stell (@stelladesanta) March 30, 2020

Anyway, right on cue, Twitter let loose the jokes, and plenty of congratulatory-like “What took so longs”?

Also, a lot of y’all clearly don’t know how DNA works. Just saying.

Peep the reactions below.

