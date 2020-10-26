Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland, Ohio area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion, and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.

Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!

SEE ALSO:

Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Has Been Arrested And Charged

#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Related