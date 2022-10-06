Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We all have that one teacher who impacted us well into our futures. The one who went above and beyond to encourage you to reach your highest potential. Today, take the time to celebrate them on World Teachers’ Day. We celebrate these famous celebrities, who were once someone’s favorite teacher.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On October 5, a global event was launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994. Just as our favorite fictional teachers from ABC’s hit family show “Abbott Elementary” or Matilda’s beloved Ms. Honey, educators truly make the world go round.

Students spend more time with their teachers than they do with their parents. Teachers play many roles in our lives. Though their only responsibility is to educate their students, they often take on the role of caregivers, glorified babysitters, comics, and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The least we can do is thank them for the pivotal role they have played in the lives of many students around the world. In 2022, teaching is not on the top of anyone’s career list. With the rise in school shootings and growing safety concerns as the world continues to combat a new virus daily, teachers deserve so much more.

We were surprised to learn that these famous celebrities were once in the same penny loafers as these educators.

Before you learn who these famous ex-educators are, send your favorite teacher a thank you for being a central part of your development and success today.

Check out our list of famous celebrities who were once teachers below:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy World Teachers’ Day: These Famous Celebrities Were Once Teachers was originally published on globalgrind.com