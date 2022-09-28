‘Abbott Elementary’ Super Fan Predicts Teachers’ Halloween Costumes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Our favorite elementary school teachers are back for the Fall semester. “Abbott Elementary” returned last week to ABC and fans are already making their predictions about what to expect this season. One eager fan shared their predictions for the beloved teachers’ Halloween costumes. Check it out below.

The Emmy-award winning series kicked off this semester, detailing a very eventful summer. Well, mainly for Janine (Quinta Brunson), who finally dumped her terrible boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox) of many years. The show teases more of Janine and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) love connection as the two continue swapping looks across the classroom.

Even Oprah Winfrey had something to say about their budding connection. After the series’ creator, Brunson, tweeted “All I know is… is there’s a new episode of Abbott Elementary tomorrow night” with a video of Oprah, the notable talent quote tweeted her saying, “What I know for sure is that Janine and Gregory better get together by first period #AbbottElem.”

The first episode begins with “Development Day” intended just for the teachers to prepare for their students return. As much as Janine tries to leave her issues in the past, she’s reminded that maybe everything isn’t alright.

The second episode titled, “Wrong Delivery” debuted last night (Sep. 27) on ABC. It followed an overzealous Janine, who is determined to make Abbott Elementary look just as good as a new charter school. Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara, and Ava hosts an event to “help” decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant.

While the semester has just begun, super fans are predicting what the spooky season has in store for Abbott. One Abbott stan account posted a thread on Twitter with their picks for each teacher’s Halloween costume this year. Amongst the list are popular costumes like Morticia Adams for Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Mary Poppins for Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Check out the entire thread below:

Be sure to catch “Abbott Elementary” each Tuesday on ABC and streaming on Hulu the following day.

