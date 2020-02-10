Uzo Aduba made us fall in love with her character “Crazy Eyes” on the hit Netflix drama Orange is the New Black. Since then, we’ve learned that she is a skilled opera singer, an extremely talented actress, and a stylish dresser.

Uzo’s red carpet appearances have landed her on the best-dressed list a time or two. She loves to play with colors, textures and gives us natural hair goals with her gorgeous protective styles. If you’re ever looking for hair inspiration, Uzo’s your girl!

The award-winning actress turns 39 today. She is yet another example of what it means to age backwards. She’s used her red carpet appearances to show us just how versatile black hair can be at high profile events. From braids to long, straight hair, she switches it up and makes it fun. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times Uzo Aduba gave us hair goals.

Happy Birthday, Uzo Aduba! 10 Times She Gave Us Hair Goals

