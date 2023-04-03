Happy Birthday! Revisit Some of Eddie Murphy’s Iconic Work

From Saturday Night Live and his classic stand-up specials to his reign as one of Hollywood’s heavy hitters, Eddie Murphy remains a force to be reckoned with. Today, the legendary comedian/actor/singer is celebrating his 62nd birthday!
The icon has already left us with several classics that are a part of the American lexicon of film and TV, bringing us such favorites as Beverly Hills Cop, Eddie Murphy: Raw, Harlem Nights, Coming To America, and more! Revisit some of his great work below!
*Note: Clips contain explicit language*
1. “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood” from Saturday Night Live
2. Coming To America
3. Trading Places
4. Beverly Hills Cop
5. Harlem Nights
6. Boomerang
7. Life
8. The Nutty Professor
9. Dolemite Is My Name
10. Party All The Time
Okay it’s not a movie clip, but it is still worth the mention.
