Today, May 16th Ralph Tresvant celebrates his 55th birthday! Hot off the New Edition Legacy Tour, Ralph hasn’t missed a beat throughout his entire career!
As a member of New Edition, the most influential R&B groups of its generation, Ralph has been singing his way to our hearts for years. With 6 studio albums released by New Edition and 3 solo albums there’s too many tunes to choose from but we put together 10 of hits for you to vibe to on this special day!
Want to hear Ralph Tresvant live? Tune-in Sunday through Thursday for Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant! Tap Here To Listen Live!
Also See:
New Edition Classics For “The Legacy Tour”
Tank Surprises Majic 102.3/92.7 Listeners At The New Edition Pre-Party with Teresa Marie
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
Happy Birthday Ralph Tresvant! Here’s 10 Songs To Celebrate His Special Day was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Mr. Telephone Man
2. All Mine feat. Johnny Gill
3. Sensitivity
4. I’m Still In Love With You
5. If It Isn’t Love
6. Do What I Gotta Do
7. Stone Cold Gentleman feat. New Edition
8. When I Need Somebody
9. Can You Stand The Rain
10. Cool It Now
