Living legend, fashion icon, resident grandmother, and actress Cicely Tyson turns 95 today. Before I finish this post, I’m sending a prayer to the ancestors to continue protecting this Queen. I’m almost positive if you look up “Black Excellence” in the dictionary, you will see Ms. Cicely as the default photo.

At 95-years young, Ms. Cicely continues to show us young folks how its done on the red carpet. You can tell fashion pumps through her blood. There is no pattern too bold, no color too bright, and no fabric too obscure for her to wear. Most of the time, she’s dressed by her designer friend B. Michael. After years of working together, he knows exactly what she likes and executes each look perfectly.

Ms. Cicely is black royalty. She is the Betty White of the black community. In honor of her 95th birthday, we’re looking at 15 times she gave amazing red carpet looks.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related