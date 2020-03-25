Happy Birthday to the Queen of Soul! Aretha Franklin Iconic Looks Over The Years

Universally known as the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin would’ve celebrated her 78th birthday today.

From the church to the airwaves of every home, she’s recognized as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Classic hits like “Respect”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Chain of Fools”. She’s won a total of 18 Grammy awards and has charted the Billboard charts with 112 singles.

Her lengthy career explains itself. She was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and performed at the inaugurations of three presidents including Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

In celebration of the late vocalist, let’s take a trip down memory lane of some iconic looks Aretha Franklin blessed us with through the decades.

