Halloween might have been socially distant this year but that didn’t mean these celebs couldn’t come up with some pretty inventive Halloween costume ideas.

Ciara has been teasing fans all week with her Halloween looks, including paying homage to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Her biggest flex? Well, she needed hubby Russell Wilson to pull that one off.

Fashion model Tabria Majors may have shut down all Beyoncé recreations with her Beylloween short film, plus Cardi turned up, Big Sean paid homage to one of our fallen heroes and Houston DJ A Plus might have won the best Houston related costume. If you know, you know.

Hit the gallery to see which celebrity absolutely dominated Halloween 2020.

Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com