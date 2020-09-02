Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

Teyana Taylor is glowing and growing!

Earlier this summer, the singer revealed that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 in her video for “Wake Up Love” featuring her husband, Iman Shumpert. Their daughter Junie made an appearance and together, they gushed over Taylor’s stomach with smiles.

In an interview with Nick Cannon a few weeks ago, Taylor revealed that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu. After having her first child at home on accident, the idea of having her next child at home doesn’t seem too far-fetched. “Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby,” she said.

We believe she’ll be in great hands! Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their “Badoula.”

While Teyana Taylor awaits her second baby, here’s a look at her beautiful growing belly…