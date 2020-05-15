Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony

Congratulations to Nick Cannon for graduating from Howard University last week.

The mogul enrolled in 2016 and finished school while maintaining his own morning radio show, being a host on “The Masked Singer”, continuing “Wild N Out”

The #HU2020 graduate even had the chance to speak at his virtual commencement ceremony sharing some gems to his colleagues. He shared that obtaining a Ph.D. is his next educational goal.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead,” Cannon said.

Revolt TV reports that his goal is to become the most important person in media.

“Being able to have a multi-platform empire is really what I have been focusing on. Create household legacies and brands, from radio to digital to daily television, I just feel like I can really do things [that] no one else has ever done before.” Watch a clip of the ceremony below.

