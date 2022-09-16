Ginuwine’s Latest Viral Dance Move Has Twitter Going Crazy… Again [Video]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Say what you want about Ginuwine and his latest viral performance moments, that man knows how to put on a show!

Despite starting his career in music more than two decades ago, and despite selling millions of records over that time, Ginuwine is still reaching new levels. Whether he likes it or not.

Unfortunately, or maybe not so, unfortunately, that new level has seen him become a meme.

Listen, for what it’s worth, there are tons of artists from the 90s and 2000s who would love to still be able to sell out shows and be relevant in a culture of music that has completely shifted. We’re not here to poke fun!

But with that said, these videos are still funny as hell!

Keep scrolling to see the latest viral sensation that is Ginuwine putting on an all-time performance and clearly enjoying life. We personally hope he has another 20 years of this energy left in him!

