Listen Live
Beauty

Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty


The 2024 Met Gala has left the building, but the spirit of the riveting beauty looks are still lingering. It went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last night, where the stars paraded the venue in their most fabulous versions of the “The Garden of Time” style theme. From Keke Palmer to Cardi B, the girls snapped on the red carpet. Their ensembles were on-theme and on-point, and their alluring hairstyles and gorgeous made-up faces also made compelling statements. 

The Met Gala is the premier event in the fashion industry. It gathers all the stars in one room to show off their adoration for the art of style. Previous Met Gala affairs have birthed some of our all-time favorite looks donned by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more. This year’s soiree was no different, giving us mesmerizing costumes and beauty moments that will forever live rent-free in our heads. The couture gowns were spellbinding, and the glam that accompanied said gowns was the icing on the cake.

Met Gala Beauty Glam

Keke Palmer’s exaggerated high ponytail was the talk of the Met Gala carpet as it added charm to her captivating Marc Jacobs gown. Her hairstylist was going for “fantasy” hair, and she slayed Palmer’s ponytail with her very own product, Bold Hold Lace

The Nope movie star’s makeup resembled an actual filter, giving her a dreamy essence. “I achieved that flawless base with my holy grail, Milk Hydro Grip Primer. Paired with the Hydro Grip Setting Spray, it’s a recipe for a glow that lasts all day,” explained Palmer’s Met Gala MUA, Kenya Alexis.

Jump in below for a step-by-step guide on Palmer’s makeup look for the Met Gala. Also, get the scoop on Taraji P. Henson’s floral-adorned hairdo, Cynthia Erivo’s skin-like makeup, Naomi Campbell’s glam and more!

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget

Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B’s Larger-than-life Hairdo

Cardi B's Larger-than-life Hairdo Source:Getty

Tokyo Stylez created Cardi B’s jaw-dropping hairstyle using göt2b.

  • Tokyo started the process by bleaching the knots on a lace wig with göt2b Bleach-It to give a realistic scalp effect. 

2. Naomi Campbell’s Straight and Sleek Hairstyle

Naomi Campbell's Straight and Sleek Hairstyle Source:Getty

Celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington created a hair look for model Naomi Campbell that was straight, sleek and gave the ultimate level of shine.

3. Taraji P. Henson’s Floral Hairdo

Taraji P. Henson's Floral Hairdo Source:Getty

4. Venus Williams’ Retro Hairdo

Venus Williams' Retro Hairdo Source:Getty

5. Keke Palmer’s Makeup Look

Keke Palmer's Makeup Look Source:Getty

  • To prep the face, Kenya Alexis used the iconic Hydro Grip Primer for that perfect base that she knew would last the entire night.

  • Continuing with the Hydro Family, Kenya prepped the eyes with the Hydro Grip Eyeshadow Primer to give those sparkles a flawless base that will grip them in place all night.

  • She bronzed the face with Matte Bronzer in “Blaze” to add warmth and dimension.

  • She then took the viral Cooling Water Jelly Tint in “Burst” to add the perfect pop of color to Keke’s cheeks.

  • To get the dramatic lash look, Kenya used the RISE Waterproof Mascara to guarantee Palmer’s lashes will hold their curl all night long.

  • To shape, lift, and lock the brows into place, she went in with KUSH Brow Lamination Gel.

  • Kenya finished off the look with a generous spray of the Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray  so that her makeup was locked in place all night long.

6. Cynthia Erivo’s Flawless Beat

Cynthia Erivo's Flawless Beat Source:Getty

Celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine created Cynthia Erivo’s stunning Met Gala makeup look using Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.

7. Doja Cat’s Enchanted Tears Makeup Look

Doja Cat's Enchanted Tears Makeup Look Source:Getty

For Doja’s Met Gala look, the Pat McGrath team used glitter to paint shimmering, enchanted tears of joy streaming down her cheeks. On her lids, they created cat eyes using a black pencil, black liquid liner, lots of mascara, and the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction palette.

COMPLEXION

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation LIGHT MEDIUM 11

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation LIGHT MEDIUM 12

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer LIGHT 6

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder LIGHT 1

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder LIGHT 2

CHEEKS & HIGHLIGHTER

Skin Fetish: Highlighter Balm + Duo in shade NUDE

Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer in shade Desert Glow

EYES

Mothership V: Bronze Seduction

FetishEYES™ Mascara

LIPS

LUST: Gloss in Earth Angel

PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

Athletes

Brittney Griner Details Experience In Russian Jail: “I Felt Like Less Than A Human”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close