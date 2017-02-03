February 3: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Jack Johnson 1903: Jack Johnson became the first African American heavyweight Champion on this day. (Photo: NewsOne)

Emmitt Smith 2005: Emmitt Smith announced his retirement as NFL's all-time leading rusher and called his 15-year career a tremendous ride.

Maya Angelou 2013: Maya Angelou's annual special for Black History featured Oprah, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Regina Taylor & diplomat Kofi Annan as the only male guest. She joked that for next year (2014) she would feature all men for the annual special with rapper Common already in mind. Can't wait to see! (Photo: BAW)

Frank Ocean 2013: Frank Ocean announced that he would not pursue criminal charges against Chris Brown with whom he had an altercation a few days earlier. Ocean had tweeted that he 'got jumped by Chris and a couple guys' and then a follow up Tweet stating he wants peace instead of criminal charges or a civil lawsuit.