CLOSE
The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a chance to dress up and so, for the young (and young at heart), here’s another annual look at our favorite celeb looks over the years.
But do you have your costume yet? If not: Don’t worry, there’s still a little time to find inspiration for this year’s ghoulish gear.
Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. That’s Kendrick Lamar as Moses at a 2014 party in Puerto RicoSource:Getty
2. Megan killed this Hellraiser look
3. “Black-ish” Season Six saw Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Dress as Princess Jasmine & AladinSource:Getty
4. Another great look from “Black-ish” – Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As BeyoncéSource:Getty
5. Kim Kardashian in 2010 as Little Red Riding HoodSource:Getty
6. Doja Cat All Dolled Up As Cynthia From ‘Rugrats’
7. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop
8. Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum at Klum’s 2019 Halloween PartySource:Getty
9. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!
10. LeBron James As Freddy!
11. Rihanna’s 2018 look for a Halloween event in EnglandSource:Getty
12. Last year Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad
13. Lizzo in 2021 As Yoda From ‘Star Wars’
14. Ok this wasn’t Halloween but Lil Nas X and this gold fit was FIRESource:Getty
15. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!
16. Throwback of J. Cole as a Scarecrow
17. You know Diddy don’t miss a party. Here he is as a pilot in 2018Source:Getty
18. Beyonce as rap icon Lil Kim
19. Nas as Michael Jackson for a 2018 Vegas Halloween PartySource:Getty
20. Offset in 2020 arriving to a party dressed as The MaskSource:Getty
More From Rickey Smiley Show