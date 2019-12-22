Fashion Designer Milano Is Pregnant, Twitter Assumes Meek Mill Is The Daddy

Meek Mill’s fashion designer girlfriend Milano recently reveal that she is expecting a baby. Naturally, Black Twitter is “safely” speculating that the kid is the Philly rapper’s.
However, how happy people are for the couple can be hit or miss. The lion’s share of the commentary has been positive. But, there’s always a loud minority of haters or generally miserable people choosing to act a fool on the Internets.
Anyway, Milano revealed she was preggers during her Milano Di Rouge show last night (Dec. 21).
Day 354 of 365 #shotoniphone Baby Milano on the way 😍❤️. Had a great time shooting the @milanodirouge fashion show. Finally got to meet the 🐐 @andrethedirector too! Super proud of @moisherif and her team! They put the dopest fashion show of the year together in 3 weeks! 🔥🔥🔥 • • • 🎧 Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” ft SAINt JHN, WizKid, & Blue Ivy Carter #babymilano #milano #milanodirougelifestyle #milanodirouge #philly
Of course, Meek is trending. The Philly rapper nor Milano have confirmed the baby’s paternity. But considering how often they’ve been spotted together, it would be a big-time shocker if he’s not the papi. So congratulations are in order for the blessing.
Now, peep some of the assortment of reactions below.
Best 😢😢😢😢I really cant!!! It was the hardest thing holding this in but I held it down for u my nigga! It’s so crazy we made a pregnancy pact when we was 19years old and here it is 10 years later we was pregnant at the same time. I was still supposed to be pregnant but God had other plans. I’m still here every step of the way anything u need for My Baby lol we still got to be pregnant together for a lil bit and that matters a lot! We kept our pact to each other lol! I love u and u already know how I’m coming bout u and baby Milano😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ period💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 the most beautiful pregnant lady 🤗🤗
