Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Published on October 22, 2023

1. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:WENN

2. Kim Whitley

Kim Whitley Source:Getty

3. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam Source:Getty

4. Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar Source:Getty

5. Loni Love

Loni Love Source:WENN

6. K. Michelle

K. Michelle Source:Getty

7. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

8. Ruby Dee

Ruby Dee Source:Getty

9. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:WENN

10. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Source:iOne Digital

11. Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole Source:WENN

12. Ebony Steele

Ebony Steele Source:Getty

13. Melissa Harris Perry

Melissa Harris Perry Source:WENN

14. Daphne Maxwell Reid

Daphne Maxwell Reid Source:WENN

15. Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O'Brien Source:Getty

16. Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack Source:WENN

17. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

18. Fanny Lou Hamer

Fanny Lou Hamer Source:Getty

Delta Sigma Theta Deltas
