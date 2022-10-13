Fall’s Spookiest Holiday Returns: Check Out Our ‘What To Watch’ Halloween List

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The countdown to Halloween is in full swing. Bring on the spooky stories, thrilling series and frightening experiences as we dive into Fall’s biggest holiday. Check out a list of what to watch this Halloween season inside.

Some people enjoy joyful seasons like Christmas that come wrapped in wonderful gifts or fellowshipping amongst family and friends for Thanksgiving. While others would much rather candy corn, haunted houses and scary campfire stories.

Nearly, 65 percent of Americans celebrated or participated in Halloween last year. Adults in the US were projected to spend a record-breaking total of $10.1 billion on the spooky season in 2021. Consumers planned to spend an average of $102.74, marking the first time the amount has hit triple digits. 55% of US households without children planned to celebrate Halloween in 2021, up from 49% in 2020.

The numbers are most likely going to increase as the whispers of Coronavirus have settled into the dark abyss.

While you’re contemplating your Halloween costumes and plans for the season, we compiled a list of TV shows and films to binge throughout the month. Whether you’re into dark comedy or the really scurry (in our Regina Hall voice) stuff, we have something for the entire family.

Watch the trailers to the most riveting series of the season like Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” or Hulu’s “The Patient.” Take a trip to the movies and catch the horror psychological film “Smile” or stay inside for Amazon Prime’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” All of these appear to be interesting and there’s content that will excite the entire family.

Check out our 2022 What to Watch list for Halloween below:

