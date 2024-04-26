Every Pick From Round One Of The 2024 NFL Draft
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft that is being hosted in Detroit brought excitement and anticipation to MANY football fans.
The event attracted thousands of fans to Detroit, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the city and showcasing the enthusiasm for football in the region.
The draft signaled a historic moment for quarterbacks, with six QBs chosen in the top 12 picks of the first round, setting the stage for an intriguing season ahead.
Take a look below at every pick from round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Caleb Williams | QB | Chicago BearsSource:Getty
2. Jayden Daniels | QB | Washington CommandersSource:Getty
3. Drake Maye | QB | New England PatriotsSource:Getty
4. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR | Arizona CardinalsSource:Getty
5. Joe Alt | OT | Los Angeles ChargersSource:Getty
6. Malik Nabers | WR | New York GiantsSource:Getty
7. JC Latham | OT | Tennessee TitansSource:Getty
8. Michael Penix Jr. | QB | Atlanta FalconsSource:Getty
9. Rome Odunze | WR | Chicago BearsSource:Getty
10. J.J. McCarthy | QB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets)Source:Getty
11. Olu Fashanu | OT | New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota)Source:Getty
12. Bo Nix | QB | Denver BroncosSource:Getty
13. Brock Bowers | TE | Las Vegas RaidersSource:Getty
14. Taliese Fuaga | OT | New Orleans SaintsSource:Getty
15. Laiatu Latu | DE | Indianapolis ColtsSource:Getty
16. Byron Murphy II | DT | Seattle SeahawksSource:Getty
17. Dallas Turner | OLB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade from Jacksonville)Source:Getty
18. Amarius Mims | OT | Cincinnati BengalsSource:Getty
19. Jared Verse | DE | Los Angeles RamsSource:Getty
20. Troy Fautanu | OT | Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
21. Chop Robinson | DE | Miami DolphinsSource:Getty
22. Quinyon Mitchell | CB | Philadelphia EaglesSource:Getty
23. Brian Thomas | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Minnesota through Cleveland from Houston)Source:Getty
24. Terrion Arnold | CB | Detroit Lions (via trade with Dallas)Source:Getty
25. Jordan Morgan | OT | Green Bay PackersSource:Getty
26. Graham Barton | OT | Tampa Bay BuccaneersSource:Getty
27. Darius Robinson | DE | Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)Source:Getty
28. Xavier Worthy | WR | Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Buffalo)Source:Getty
29. Tyler Guyton | OT | Dallas Cowboys (via trade from Detroit)Source:Getty
30. Nate Wiggins | CB | Baltimore RavensSource:Getty
31. Ricky Pearsall | WR | San Francisco 49ersSource:Getty
32. Xavier Legette | WR | Carolina Panthers (via trade with Buffalo through Kansas City)Source:Getty
