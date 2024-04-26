Listen Live
Every Pick From Round One Of The 2024 NFL Draft

Published on April 26, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2024 NFL Draft

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft that is being hosted in Detroit brought excitement and anticipation to MANY football fans.

The event attracted thousands of fans to Detroit, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the city and showcasing the enthusiasm for football in the region.

The draft signaled a historic moment for quarterbacks, with six QBs chosen in the top 12 picks of the first round, setting the stage for an intriguing season ahead.

Take a look below at every pick from round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Caleb Williams | QB | Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams | QB | Chicago Bears Source:Getty

2. Jayden Daniels | QB | Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels | QB | Washington Commanders Source:Getty

3. Drake Maye | QB | New England Patriots

Drake Maye | QB | New England Patriots Source:Getty

4. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR | Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR | Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

5. Joe Alt | OT | Los Angeles Chargers

Joe Alt | OT | Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

6. Malik Nabers | WR | New York Giants

Malik Nabers | WR | New York Giants Source:Getty

7. JC Latham | OT | Tennessee Titans

JC Latham | OT | Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

8. Michael Penix Jr. | QB | Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. | QB | Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

9. Rome Odunze | WR | Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze | WR | Chicago Bears Source:Getty

10. J.J. McCarthy | QB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets)

J.J. McCarthy | QB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets) Source:Getty

11. Olu Fashanu | OT | New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota)

Olu Fashanu | OT | New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota) Source:Getty

12. Bo Nix | QB | Denver Broncos

Bo Nix | QB | Denver Broncos Source:Getty

13. Brock Bowers | TE | Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers | TE | Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

14. Taliese Fuaga | OT | New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga | OT | New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

15. Laiatu Latu | DE | Indianapolis Colts

Laiatu Latu | DE | Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

16. Byron Murphy II | DT | Seattle Seahawks

Byron Murphy II | DT | Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

17. Dallas Turner | OLB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade from Jacksonville)

Dallas Turner | OLB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade from Jacksonville) Source:Getty

18. Amarius Mims | OT | Cincinnati Bengals

Amarius Mims | OT | Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

19. Jared Verse | DE | Los Angeles Rams

Jared Verse | DE | Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

20. Troy Fautanu | OT | Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Fautanu | OT | Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

21. Chop Robinson | DE | Miami Dolphins

Chop Robinson | DE | Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

22. Quinyon Mitchell | CB | Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell | CB | Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

23. Brian Thomas | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Minnesota through Cleveland from Houston)

Brian Thomas | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Minnesota through Cleveland from Houston) Source:Getty

24. Terrion Arnold | CB | Detroit Lions (via trade with Dallas)

Terrion Arnold | CB | Detroit Lions (via trade with Dallas) Source:Getty

25. Jordan Morgan | OT | Green Bay Packers

Jordan Morgan | OT | Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

26. Graham Barton | OT | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Graham Barton | OT | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

27. Darius Robinson | DE | Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

Darius Robinson | DE | Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) Source:Getty

28. Xavier Worthy | WR | Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Buffalo)

Xavier Worthy | WR | Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Buffalo) Source:Getty

29. Tyler Guyton | OT | Dallas Cowboys (via trade from Detroit)

Tyler Guyton | OT | Dallas Cowboys (via trade from Detroit) Source:Getty

30. Nate Wiggins | CB | Baltimore Ravens

Nate Wiggins | CB | Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

31. Ricky Pearsall | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall | WR | San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

32. Xavier Legette | WR | Carolina Panthers (via trade with Buffalo through Kansas City)

Xavier Legette | WR | Carolina Panthers (via trade with Buffalo through Kansas City) Source:Getty
