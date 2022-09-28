Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday,

Burberry

finally threw their long-awaited Spring 2023 Ready To Wear London Fashion Week show after it was postponed out of respect for the Queen’s untimely passing. The event was certainly well worth the wait. A slew of stars and fashion A-listers stormed London’s posh Bermondsey neighborhood to watch the revered fashion house showcase their British seaside-inspired couture for the Spring. Attendees included Lori Harvey, Normani, Erykah Badu, and Kanye West, who had a front-row seat.

The runway was loaded with star power, too! The icon Noami Campbell commanded the catwalk as she strutted her stuff in a monochromatic jacket and skirt. At one point, Bella Hadid turned heads in the designer’s lacy baby blue corset dress. Riccardo Tisci’s creative touch could be felt during the show as some models trailed down the runway wearing his signature gothic-inspired craftsmanship and long Victorian lace dresses.

Sadly, after serving as Burberry’s chief creative officer for five years, Tisci is gearing up to step down from his esteemed role with the British fashion giant. On Wednesday

, Vogue

reported

that Daniel Lee, the former creative director of

Bottega Veneta,

would take over after his exit.

“I am delighted that Daniel is joining Burberry as our new Chief Creative Officer. Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry,” the brand’s chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said in a statement. “I am excited about working closely with him, and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams.”

Daniel Lee definitely has some big shoes to fill! But we got to say, Burberry’s fashion show looked like a night to remember. Let’s take a look at a few highlights, and some of our favorite celebrity looks from the star-studded showcase.

Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com