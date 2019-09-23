Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys [PHOTOS]

The 2019 Emmys went down last night and brought us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.
While HBO’s Game Of Thrones led the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes were on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us was up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.
Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.
And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.
Get into all of the red carpet styles, below…
1. Emmy Awards 2019 Press RoomSource:WENN
2. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
3. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
4. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
5. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
6. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
7. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
8. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
9. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
10. Taraji P. Henson attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
11. Viola Davis attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
12. Regina King attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
13. Laverne Cox attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
14. Nicole Scherzinger attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
15. Sandra Oh attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
16. Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los AngelesSource:WENN
17. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
18. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
19. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
20. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
21. 71st Emmy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
22. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
23. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
24. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
25. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
26. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
27. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
