emmys
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys [PHOTOS]

Posted September 23, 2019

2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz, Steve Granitz / Getty

The 2019 Emmys went down last night and brought us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.

While HBO’s Game Of Thrones led the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes were on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us was up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.

Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.

And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.

Get into all of the red carpet styles, below…

1. Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room Source:WENN

2. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

3. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

4. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

5. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

6. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

7. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

8. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

9. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

10. Taraji P. Henson attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Taraji P. Henson attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

11. Viola Davis attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Viola Davis attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

12. Regina King attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Regina King attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

13. Laverne Cox attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Laverne Cox attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

14. Nicole Scherzinger attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Nicole Scherzinger attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

15. Sandra Oh attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Sandra Oh attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

16. Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals in Los Angeles

Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles Source:WENN

17. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

18. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

19. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

20. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

21. 71st Emmy Awards – Arrivals

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Antron McCay, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Ava DuVernay, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,wisdom,emmy awards,ava duvernay,raymond santana,kevin richardson – musician,kharey wise,yusef salaam,microsoft theater – los angeles,71st annual primetime emmy awards

22. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

23. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

24. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

25. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

26. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

27. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

