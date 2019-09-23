The 2019 Emmys went down last night and brought us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While HBO’s Game Of Thrones led the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes were on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us was up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.

And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.

Get into all of the red carpet styles, below…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related