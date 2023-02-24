Drake Hints at Retiring & His Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In a teaser clip for an interview about Lil Yachty’s new sunglasses company, Future Mood, Drake caused quite a stir by hinting at his impending retirement. Or, at least that’s what some of his fans seem to think.

With a beautiful beach as a backdrop, Drake commented, “I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Hol’up… a graceful exit? Graceful exit from what? Making music!? That would be wild.

Also, it’s safe to say, judging by the tweets at the bottom of this post, not everyone would be upset if he’s actually leaving.

There haven’t been many people in the music industry, let alone in hip-hop, to have the run that Drake is currently on. After dropping his first studio album in 2010, he’s dominated the charts for over a decade and doesn’t appear to have any major competition to keep him from doing the same thing for the next ten years.

Drizzy made previous comments about wanting to retire from music by the age of 35. With his 37th birthday coming up this fall, Drake’s popularity and chokehold on music are as strong as they’ve ever been, which is why it was a bit surprising to learn that he’s currently, apparently, considering walking away from music.

While only a teaser clip dropped yesterday, the full interview is expected to be released today (Friday, February 24) and should provide some context into what Drake and Yachty were referring to. In the meantime, 6 God fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about Drizzy bowing out of the rap game.

Do you think Drake could really call it quits?

Keep scrolling to see our favorite Tweets about Drake’s potential retirement!

Drake Hints at Retiring & His Fans Aren’t Happy About It was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com