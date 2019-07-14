Y’all President Told Freshman Congresswomen Of Color To Go Back To Where They Came From

Just when you think it’s impossible for y’all President to go any lower, he always proves us wrong.

Case in point: On Sunday (July 14), Donald Trump, upset with four freshman Democratic Congresswomen, took to Twitter to tell the women of color to “go back” to the countries that they came from.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……,” Trump, the son and husband of an immigrant, tweeted.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Sadly, he wasn’t done.

“…and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he added.

He concluded with throwing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s name into the mix.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he added. “Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Sigh….Obama would never.

While the coward never actually used anyone’s name in his racist and xenophobic series of tweets, It’s clear that he’s most likely referring to “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a native of Somalia, and possibly Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), whose family is Palestinian,” Politico noted.

(FYI: All of the women are U.S. citizens, with Omar being a naturalized citizen.)

President Trump asked Progressive Democratic Congresswomen (the Squad) to “go back" to their "corrupt", "broken and crime infested" countries. The #Squad: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) pic.twitter.com/Z6dRelvFyY — DNN Politics (@DNNPolitics) July 14, 2019

Pelosi, who recently sparred with these freshman Congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pushed back on Trump, telling him that our “diversity” is this country’s strength.

“When @ realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” the California Congresswoman tweeted on Sunday.

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Ironically, it’s Pelosi’s public criticisms of these members of her own party that may have played a part in Trump attacking these women this way.

Nevertheless, folks flocked to Twitter to drag Trump for his racist and xenophobic comments, support and defend the women’s Americanness and call for Pelosi to stop dragging her feet and finally start impeachment proceedings.

