Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To Central Park 5

President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting At The White House

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

At this point, it’s been well-publicized that Donald Trump once took out a full-page ad in four NYC newspapers calling for the death penalty for the 5 then-boys, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Anton McCray, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were charged and convicted of raping a woman in Central Park.

Yesterday (June 18), White House correspondent April Ryan asked the President if he plans on apologizing for taking out those ads since the five men have been exonerated and the real rapist has fully confessed to the crime.

His response shouldn’t surprise you, you’ve heard it before…

Yup. You heard right. “Both sides” is back.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

