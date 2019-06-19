Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To Central Park 5

At this point, it’s been well-publicized that Donald Trump once took out a full-page ad in four NYC newspapers calling for the death penalty for the 5 then-boys, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Anton McCray, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were charged and convicted of raping a woman in Central Park.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yesterday (June 18), White House correspondent April Ryan asked the President if he plans on apologizing for taking out those ads since the five men have been exonerated and the real rapist has fully confessed to the crime.

SEE ALSO: Ava DuVernay Releases Trailer For Netflix’s “When They See Us,” The Story Of The Central Park Five [VIDEO]

His response shouldn’t surprise you, you’ve heard it before…

POTUS tells @AprilDRyan he will not apologize for taking out a full page ad calling for the men known as the Central Park Five to get the death penalty. He says people on “both sides” confessed. The men were exonerated via DNA evidence. pic.twitter.com/BXvd4nIzXq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Yup. You heard right. “Both sides” is back.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: