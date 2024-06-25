Donald Trump Links Up with Rapper OT7 Quanny during Presidential Rally in Philadelphia

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we are in the thick of Presidential campaigning, Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops to ensure his support from the African-American community. During his Presidential campaign rally in Philadelphia, former President Donald Trump made it a priority to connect with one of the most popular artists in the city, OT7 Quanny.

During their meeting, they seemed to be very cordial as they exchanged pleasantries and posed for a photo-op. OT7 Quanny joined Trump at the rally in which Trump made sure to give him a warm welcome in his address to the public.

“We have a Philly rapper — he’s going places — I’ll tell ya” Trump predicted. “He’s got so much cash he doesn’t know what to do with it… and I love that hat on you, that hat looks great”, referring to OT7 Quanny’s cap sporting Trump’s presidential slogan ‘Make America Great Again’

As many people on social media assume these two gentleman have nothing in common to be in the same sentence, let alone the same place, It has been unclear what exactly the motive was for this meeting, or what the two actually discussed. Some social media users speculate that OT7 Quanny was used as a tactical ‘pawn’ for Trump to appeal to the African-American community even more.

This alleged strategy seemed to go over well with the public as other social media users loved the link up and are now in favor of Donald Trump to run for another presidential term.

Check out social media reactions to Donald Trump x OT7 Quanny link up below!

