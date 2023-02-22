Don Lemon To Undergo “Formal Training” Following Sexist Comment, Twitter Reacts

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The CNN anchor will return to air Wednesday after an uproar about comments he made disparaging Nikki Haley after she proposed that candidates over the age of 75 take competency tests.

Network chairman Chris Licht sent a short memo saying that he’s spoken with Lemon about the remarks. And that Lemon understands what he did wrong and what it will take for him to exhibit changed behavior through formal training.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote. “It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”

Last Tuesday, during a broadcast of CNN This Morning, Lemon said that Haley, a 51-year old republican and presidential hopeful, “isn’t in her prime, sorry.”

He added that “when a woman is considered to be in her prime is her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.

The show’s cohost Poppy Harlow snapped back at Lemon, saying, “Wait. Prime for what?”

“It depends. It’s just like prime if you look it up. If you Google, ‘when is a woman in her prime, it will say, 20s, 30s and 40s,’” Lemon responded.

Lemon’s comments sparked outrage on social media. And Haley herself responded on Twitter. “Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

The longtime anchor apologized Friday to the network’s staffers in an editorial meeting. “I’m sorry that I said it,” Lemon said. “And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided. When I make a mistake, I own it. And I own this one as well.”

Don Lemon, Harlow and Kaitlan Collins were teamed to host CNN’s revamped morning show in November, retitled CNN This Morning from the previous New Day, marking the network’s lowest-rated morning show in a decade.

See how Twitter reacted to Lemon’s offensive remarks below.

Don Lemon To Undergo “Formal Training” Following Sexist Comment, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com