Do You Agree With Keke Palmer Claiming Marlon Wayans Is The Finest Wayans Brother?

Published on January 25, 2024

Keke Palmer recently sparked conversations on social media by declaring Marlon Wayans as the most handsome among the Wayans brothers. This statement has fans sharing their opinions and memories about the In Living Color Stars.

Classic shows and movies, which include My Wife And Kids, White Chicks, The Wayans Brothers, and Scary Movie, make the Wayans family synonymous with comedy. Ultimately shaping Black culture, they’ve played a significant role in influencing mainstream media. In Living Color brought laughter and paved the way for more diversity in comedy, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the industry. This iconic show became the starting point for the careers of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez.

Before you decide, check out this gallery of the Wayans brothers over the years.

1. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,film industry,studio shot,california,sunglasses,event,live event,the beverly hilton hotel,three quarter length,bow tie,tuxedo,awards ceremony,shirt,january,photo shoot,marlon wayans,black shirt,formal portrait,black color,beverly hills – california,tuxedo suit,2024,81st golden globe awards

2. Shawn Wayans

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 03: Actor Shawn Wayans attends the premiere of ‘A Haunted House’ at ArcLight Hollywood on January 3, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,california,hollywood – california,film premiere,a haunted house – 2013 film,shawn wayans – actor – born 1971,arclight cinemas – hollywood,premiere event

3. Damon Wayans

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Damon Wayans attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,actor,television show,smiling,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,fashion,award,awards ceremony,annual primetime emmy awards,damon wayans,68th annual primetime emmy awards,peacock theater – los angeles

4. Keenan Wayans

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Keenen Ivory Wayans attends the LA premiere of Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,headshot,smiling,california,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,regency village theater,red carpet event,keenen ivory wayans,netflix,premiere event,dolemite is my name

5. Wayans Brothers

Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Damon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans (Photo by Lee Celano/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,keenen ivory wayans,damon wayans,marlon wayans,shawn wayans – actor – born 1971

6. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans

Actors Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans attending 17th Annual MTV Music Video Awards on September 7, 2000 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,actor,music,annual event,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,marlon wayans,shawn wayans – actor – born 1971

7. Wayans Brothers

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,red carpet event,keenen ivory wayans,damon wayans,marlon wayans,shawn wayans – actor – born 1971

8. Wayans Brothers

Keenen Ivory Wayans,Marlon Waynes,,Damon Waynes at the BET Comedy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena,CA. MIKE FANOUS MIKE/GAMMA (Photo by Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) color image,photography,france,horizontal,event,humor,award,human interest,auditorium,keenen ivory wayans

