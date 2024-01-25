Do You Agree With Keke Palmer Claiming Marlon Wayans Is The Finest Wayans Brother?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer recently sparked conversations on social media by declaring Marlon Wayans as the most handsome among the Wayans brothers. This statement has fans sharing their opinions and memories about the In Living Color Stars.

Classic shows and movies, which include My Wife And Kids, White Chicks, The Wayans Brothers, and Scary Movie, make the Wayans family synonymous with comedy. Ultimately shaping Black culture, they’ve played a significant role in influencing mainstream media. In Living Color brought laughter and paved the way for more diversity in comedy, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the industry. This iconic show became the starting point for the careers of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez.

