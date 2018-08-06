Emmy-winning writeris out there living her best life—with her fiancée, film production executiveright by her side.

The power couple go engaged last Thanksgiving and plan to keep their nuptials as low-key and stress-free as possible. In March, Waithe told PEOPLE that they are keeping their wedding “super small, crazy small…it’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends.”

Aww…

Here’s a walk down memory lane of their beautiful #BlackLove over the years.

Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com