Congrats Class of 2022: These Famous Graduates Are Inspiring The Next Generation

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Class of 2022! There are many college graduates celebrating their achievements this year. Many celebrities are celebrating their children’s milestones upon graduating from kindergarten, high school, and college respectively. There are other famed graduates commemorating their own accomplishments as college graduates. Check out a gallery of famous grads below.

Famous parents like artist and producer DJ Khaled, actor and comedian Kevin Hart, and Jerry Seinfeld are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of their loved ones. Many of them share their love and adoration on social media, praising the hard work their loved ones displayed to reach their goals.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Other A-listers like actress and activist Yara Shahidi and tennis star Coco Gauff have reached a remarkable moment in their lives. All while playing your favorite characters on notable television shows and competing in the French Open, these young ladies have now received their college and high school diplomas.

One black-ish star is empowering future graduates with this message, “it’s never too late.” Anthony Anderson finally received his diploma from Howard University, where he began pursuing a degree nearly 30 years ago. He proudly shared his accomplishment on social media while thanking his professors and supporters, who he has credited for getting him to this major milestone.

“This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” Anderson captioned his post. “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Anderson is joined by countless other entertainers, who received either bachelor’s or honorary degrees. All-star athlete Steph Curry, UK rapper Stormzy, and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick are other additions to this A-list graduate list.

Congrats to these entertainers for prioritizing their education despite their hectic schedules! It’s admirable and inspiring to future generations, where ignorance is bliss and gaining knowledge is not necessarily an aspiration for most students. Way to be role models!

Check out some of our favorite celebrity graduates from the Class of 2022 below:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Congrats Class of 2022: These Famous Graduates Are Inspiring The Next Generation was originally published on globalgrind.com