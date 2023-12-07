Celebs Attend ‘The Color Purple’ World Premiere [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities gathered on the purple carpet to support the new iteration of the classic movie “The Color Purple” in Los Angeles. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the movie, adapted from Alice Walker’s novel and the Broadway musical, promises a “bold new take on the beloved classic.” It explores the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share an unbreakable bond. The film hits theaters in the US on December 25th.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Oprah Winfrey shared, “The Color Purple changed my life forever. From the moment I read the book, that was my story.”

The premiere showcased a strong sense of sisterhood on Wednesday night with a guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Fantasia Barrino, Ariana, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson.

“I think women in particular will be healed from this movie and its portrayal of sisterhood,” -Winfrey.

Check out the stylish looks that graced the purple carpet.

