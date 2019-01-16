CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX (PHOTOS)

1. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

Chef Jenard, Jake and Jazz Smollett

Cleo TV and Michelle Rice

Martiea Anderson, Tami Honesty, Guest, and Mark McCray

Pat Smith and Mahisha Dellinger

Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay and Sai Sankoh

Chef Jernard Wells Book Signing

CLEO TV Dallas Ambiance

CLEO TV Dallas Event Ambiance

Alfred Liggins III, Mahisha Dellinger, Michelle Rice and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay

Michelle Rice and The Smolletts

Jake and Jazz Speaking

Rahsan-Rahsan speaking

Alfred Liggins III and Chef Jernard Wells

Jeff Meza, Tai Beauchamp, Rahsan-Rahsan

Michelle Rice and Tai Beauchamp

Yodit Tewolde and Claudia Jordan

Michelle Rice, Jazz and Jake Smollett

CURLS Beauty Brand Ambassadors

Alfred Liggins III and Mahisha Dellinger

Jeff Meza, Bianca Ashton and Fred Jackson

Michelle Rice

