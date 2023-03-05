Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

During his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage tour date in Baltimore Saturday night, Rock didn’t hold back on the name-calling and continued to joke about the person that initially got Smith riled up–Jada Pinkett.

Rock made it clear that the name of the Netflix-hosted special had much to do with Smith.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said, adding, “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

That’s an apparent reference to Jada Pinkett, who’s been married to Will for 26 years, admitted in July 2020 that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while separated in her marriage.

Rock then joked that infidelity isn’t unique to the married couple, but airing out the dirty laundry’s details during an episode of her Red Table Talk opens them up to criticism.

“His wife was f-cking her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this sh-t… I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f-cking lowdown. We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” Rock joked. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f-ck would you do that sh-t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

After news of the affair went public, Rock says everyone called Smith a b-tch, but somehow he was the one punished.

“Everybody in the world called him a b-tch. I tried to call the motherf-cker. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. he didn’t pick up for me.”

Rock then fires off a list of platforms that called Smith a b-tch, including The View, The Talk, The Breakfast Club, and Drink Champs.

“Everybody called him a bitch and who does he hit? Me. a n-gga he knows he can beat. That is some b-tch-ass sh-t.”

Rock ended the comedy show by answering a question everyone has wondered since the slap: Why didn’t he hit him back?

“You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.” Rock then dropped the mic and walked offstage as the crowd erupted.

Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com