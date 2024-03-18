Listen Live
Lifestyle

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Published on March 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1

Source: Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice / R1

We’re halfway through Women’s History Month and want to highlight the powerful voices we hear in gospel music.

Like all genres, women significantly impact the gospel industry, including the legacies of Mahalia Jackson and Fanny Crosby.

RELATED: 25 Black Gospel Artists That Have Made Significant Impacts On The Genre

Fanny Crosby wrote more than 8.000 gospel songs and hymns and is known as one of the most prolific hymnists in history. Known as the “Queen of Gospel Song Writers”  more than 100 million copies were printed of her works and her impacts are still felt today.

Mahalia Jackson known as the “Queen of Gospel Song,” was described by Harry Belafonte as “the single most powerful black woman in the United States”.  In fact, later in life, she refused to sing anything but gospel. “I sing God’s music because it makes me feel free. It gives me hope. With the blues, when you finish, you still have the blues,” Jackson once said.

During her music career, Jackson recorded about 30 albums, and eight of her records sold more than a million copies each.

Mahalia, Fanny, and many others throughout history have paved the way for the artists we know and love today.

Below are a few we want to celebrate this Women’s History Month! Who is your favorite?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

 

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. Maurette Brown Clark

2. Pastor Shirley Caesar

3. Tamela Mann

4. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

5. LaShun Pace

6. Yolanda Adams

7. Mary, Mary

8. CeCe Winans

9. The Clark Sisters

10. Le’Andria Johnson

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Kierra Sheard

13. Anita Wilson

14. Judith Christie McAllister

15. Koryn Hawthorne

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW
Syndicated

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

Style & Fashion

Chloe Bailey Showed Her A$$ (Literally) At The GLAAD Media Awards

The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

2022 Revolt Summit
Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close