Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

We’re halfway through Women’s History Month and want to highlight the powerful voices we hear in gospel music.
Like all genres, women significantly impact the gospel industry, including the legacies of Mahalia Jackson and Fanny Crosby.
Fanny Crosby wrote more than 8.000 gospel songs and hymns and is known as one of the most prolific hymnists in history. Known as the “Queen of Gospel Song Writers” more than 100 million copies were printed of her works and her impacts are still felt today.
Mahalia Jackson known as the “Queen of Gospel Song,” was described by Harry Belafonte as “the single most powerful black woman in the United States”. In fact, later in life, she refused to sing anything but gospel. “I sing God’s music because it makes me feel free. It gives me hope. With the blues, when you finish, you still have the blues,” Jackson once said.
During her music career, Jackson recorded about 30 albums, and eight of her records sold more than a million copies each.
Mahalia, Fanny, and many others throughout history have paved the way for the artists we know and love today.
Below are a few we want to celebrate this Women’s History Month! Who is your favorite?
1. Maurette Brown Clark
2. Pastor Shirley Caesar
3. Tamela Mann
4. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
5. LaShun Pace
6. Yolanda Adams
7. Mary, Mary
8. CeCe Winans
9. The Clark Sisters
10. Le’Andria Johnson
11. Jekalyn Carr
12. Kierra Sheard
13. Anita Wilson
14. Judith Christie McAllister
15. Koryn Hawthorne
