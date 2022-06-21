cathy hughes
HomeEntertainment News

Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame [Photos]

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!

Source: @WesoToldMe / other

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Induction! Alongside the induction for Ms.Hughes were several successful black entertainers such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, Rev Run, and many more! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame’s 2022 Black Music Month Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 18th in association with The Home Depot Backyard’s annual Summer Movie Series & Juneteenth Celebration event.

As if that wasn’t enough Black Excellence, the city of Atlanta gave the Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame its own Highway! Check out this moment as well as Ms. Hughes’s induction below! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Cathy Hughes And The Importance Of Black Women Mothers In Positions Of Leadership 

SEE: Photos Of Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Though The Years

SEE: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame [Photos]  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. History has been made! Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Highway

History has been made! Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Highway Source:other

2. Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

3. Cathy Hughes at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet

Cathy Hughes at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet Source:other

4. Jekalyn Carr Attends The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Jekalyn Carr Attends The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

5. Bishop T.D. Jakes reaction after seeing his induction plaque

Bishop T.D. Jakes reaction after seeing his induction plaque Source:other

6. Jekalyn Carr hits the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame red carpet

Jekalyn Carr hits the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame red carpet Source:other

7. Black Music &; Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet

Black Music &; Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet Source:other

8. Ryan Cameron presenter for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Ryan Cameron presenter for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

9. Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

10. Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee! Source:other

11. Cathy Hughes poses in front of her plaque

Cathy Hughes poses in front of her plaque Source:other

12. Cathy Hughes taking pictures at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes taking pictures at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

13. Ryan Cameron the presenter of The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Ryan Cameron the presenter of The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

14. Ryan Cameron speaks to Rev Run & Angela Simmons

Ryan Cameron speaks to Rev Run & Angela Simmons Source:other

15. Cathy Hughes & Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes & Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

16. Congrats to Rev Run on The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction

Congrats to Rev Run on The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction Source:other
More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close