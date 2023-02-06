CASSIUS Gems: Tinashe’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The R&B singer first burst onto the scene in 2012 with her self-recorded mixtapes In Case We Die and followed up by offering Reverie months later.

The attention she received led to a deal with RCA Records, which boosted her third mixtape Black Water. Then her hit Mustard-produced hit “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q dropped in 2014 which quickly became popular because of radio play. The track –featured on her debut album Aquarius— received positive reviews and earned her nominations for the BET Awards and Soul Train Awards.

The Lexington, Kentucky native followed up with solid albums like Nightride and Joyride and independently released Songs For You and 333. Her talent even landed her a track with Brittney Spears that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Music aside, Tinahe is gorgeous and her fame landed her a shoot for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with the magazine, she spoke about how she remains confident when showing off her body in a bikini.

“It’s a growth process and comes with the continual practice of self-acceptance. As someone who has been in the game since I was a teenager, there have definitely been periods where I felt pressure to get plastic surgery,” she said. “How am I going to compete with these people? You look at yourself and your body differently. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just really accepted this is what I look like. This is how I’m built. I just try to own everything that makes me authentic.”

Tinashe isn’t afraid of being confident and showing off her body on Instagram too.

Check out some of Tinashe’s sexiest Instagram moments below.

