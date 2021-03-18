Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

Shaun King wasn’t the only person getting dragged on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar.17). Cardi B decided to check her favorite hater Candace Owens too.
Yesterday, the conservative and right-wing author got the attention she wanted from the Bronx rapper after she decided to give her unwanted two cents about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance of their hit single “WAP.”
The two artists managed to tone down the song for Grammy viewers, but that didn’t stop groups from saying that they were “glorifying prostitution” and people like Candace Owens for criticizing it. During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s problematic show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Owens claimed that she was “terrified” the performance was leading to the “weakening of American society” and the “end of an empire.”
Candace Owens says WAP being performed at the Grammy's signifies the "corrosion" and "end of an empire" pic.twitter.com/G1BpwUdTTH
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 16, 2021
Instead of just flaming Owens, Cardi B instead thanked Owens for all of the free press she was giving the songwriting in a tweet, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”
The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further thanked Owens for giving her performance more airtime, giving her numbers a push, and contributing to YouTube views.
Owens, of course, reacted and responded to Cardi B’s tweets, saying, “You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.”
I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.
I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.
Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.
You know that. https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021
Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous.
At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman’s vagina while thrusting atop her.
You were at your worst on the Grammy stage.
Do better @iamcardib
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021
Cardi B is no stranger to conservative hate. The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has had to clap back at haters since “WAP” was first released, with critics labeling the song vulgar, degrading, antifeminist while not keeping the same energy with male music artists. In one final parting shot to Owens, Cardi B accurately tweeted “Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?”
Wow .Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats , terrorism, racism or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!! STREAM UP / WAP https://t.co/raiJhaw9JU
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
While Cardi B did have time for Owens, she didn’t waste too much energy on her, and that’s fine because Twitter definitely didn’t hesitate to clown Owens. You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83
Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Candace Owens: ..— Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) March 16, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/XcokUC1whd
This is all of us.
Bingo.
candace owens is just mad bc they caused her to have a bi panic, and if her husband found out, he’d run back to her brother x pic.twitter.com/Pcrrg3wHtc— evelina ♡︎’s fotmgc (@RIVEREVESNY_) March 17, 2021
Truuueee.
I think Candace Owens secretly wanted to be in the WAP music video that’s why her ass is so pressed over the song pic.twitter.com/Es66NphuMB— jayden thee stallion (@fallentwigs) March 17, 2021
Sounds about right.
Candace owens watching everyone else have a WAP except her pic.twitter.com/6VwnW30Ehm— Yvonne 🇺🇳 (@yvonnico) March 16, 2021
Accurate.
Racist white folks using Candace Owens to shield their racism everyday on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/FDqONcUT4k— Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) March 17, 2021
Religiously.
Candace Owens attacking Cardi B to get publicity for her new talk show that conveniently premieres this week. pic.twitter.com/WP5L96PKQe— Ellis Crane (@Ellis_Crane) March 17, 2021
A super-sized portion of it.
So, let me get this straight...Candace Owens supports boys who sexually assault women by grabbing them by the pussy, but 2 women dancing without a man involved is destroying American Values. Got it. 🙄 Fuck off, weirdo.— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 17, 2021
Make it, make sense.
Candace Owens is still trash.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 17, 2021
Period.
Malcolm X describing Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/ZlWSy3DaTZ— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 17, 2021
Brother Malcolm was prophetic.
Candace Owens blocked me two years ago when I called her a worthless asshole. I see she is trending and I can’t see why but I’m about 103% sure it’s because she is a worthless asshole.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 17, 2021
You are indeed correct.
Candace Owens Candace Owens— Wirjil (@Wirjil) March 17, 2021
on Trump saying on Cardi B
“grab ‘em by & Megan
the pussy.” thrusting their
vaginas
together pic.twitter.com/N1Y8rdUi4l
No lies detected in this tweet.