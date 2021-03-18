Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Shaun King wasn’t the only person getting dragged on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar.17). Cardi B decided to check her favorite hater Candace Owens too.

Yesterday, the conservative and right-wing author got the attention she wanted from the Bronx rapper after she decided to give her unwanted two cents about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance of their hit single “WAP.”

The two artists managed to tone down the song for Grammy viewers, but that didn’t stop groups from saying that they were “glorifying prostitution” and people like Candace Owens for criticizing it. During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s problematic show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Owens claimed that she was “terrified” the performance was leading to the “weakening of American society” and the “end of an empire.”

Candace Owens says WAP being performed at the Grammy's signifies the "corrosion" and "end of an empire" pic.twitter.com/G1BpwUdTTH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 16, 2021

Instead of just flaming Owens, Cardi B instead thanked Owens for all of the free press she was giving the songwriting in a tweet, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further thanked Owens for giving her performance more airtime, giving her numbers a push, and contributing to YouTube views.

Owens, of course, reacted and responded to Cardi B’s tweets, saying, “You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.”

I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.

I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.

You know that. https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman’s vagina while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better @iamcardib — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Cardi B is no stranger to conservative hate. The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has had to clap back at haters since “WAP” was first released, with critics labeling the song vulgar, degrading, antifeminist while not keeping the same energy with male music artists. In one final parting shot to Owens, Cardi B accurately tweeted “Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?”

Wow .Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats , terrorism, racism or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!! STREAM UP / WAP https://t.co/raiJhaw9JU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

While Cardi B did have time for Owens, she didn’t waste too much energy on her, and that’s fine because Twitter definitely didn’t hesitate to clown Owens. You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com