NFL legend, Cam Newton has been flying under the radar lately. We are used to the future Hall of Famer launching passes downfield but this is the first time we see him soft-launching a relationship!! Comedian and actress Jasmine Brown aka “Watch Jazzy” has been caught on numerous occasions spending an extensive amount of time with Cam. The rumored couple was first spotted locking arms at the Kentucky Derby looking all booed up.

Recently, Watch Jazzy has been spending a lot of time at Cam Newton’s football camp on the sidelines.

Jazzy made an appearance on a podcast recently where she spoke about being submissive to her man, confirming she is in a relationship. Sounds like wifey duties right?

Who is Watch Jazzy?

Jasmine Brown, who goes by the stage name “Watch Jazzy” was born in Maryland and raised in Florida. The comedian extraordinaire has Jamaican and Trinidadian roots from her parents. Jazz is the youngest of four children, with two older sisters, and one brother.

Check out photos of Cam Newton’s rumored boo thang, Watch Jazzy below!

Cam Newton Steps Out With Bae Watch Jazzy was originally published on majicatl.com