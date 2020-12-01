Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH]

After the video went video, the owner of TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails is speaking out. Kevin Kelley of Dallas, Texas was caught on camera cursing at the customers in his restaurant because a woman was twerking on the furniture. Kelley says he repeatedly told her about her actions and apologized for reacting in that way. Listen to the owner share his side of the story and what his plans are in the future.

