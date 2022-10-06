Like Father, Like Son: HAPPY 18th Birthday Bronny James!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This upcoming NBA season, LeBron James will reach surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the points scored in NBA history. It in an incredible milestone for someone who has been in the spotlight since he was a freshman in high school. Today though, we celebrate a milestone that his son has reached. Bronny James turned 18 years old today!

Similarly to his father, the young king has been in the national spotlight since he was very young. As the eldest child of LeBron James, Bronny was always expected to play basketball also. By the age of ten, he was already being featured in basketball highlight reels that drew national attention. Since then, he has continued to grow his game and stock tremendously. He is going into his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is expected to make a college decision in the near future.

One thing you have to love about Bronny is that no matter how big he gets or how much attention he garners, he seems to remain focused and grounded. This are obviously important characteristics that were instilled in him by his legendary father. Another value LeBron and his wife Savannah surely taught their son was the importance of family. It’s very common to see Bronny at his younger brother Bryce’s games or him posting his baby sister Zhuri being adorable. The #JamesGang is royalty. To celebrate one of the princes, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos of Bronny and the family. HAPPY 18TH BRONNY!

Like Father, Like Son: HAPPY 18th Birthday Bronny James! was originally published on globalgrind.com